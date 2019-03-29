Share:

Islamabad - Terming NAP implementation as foremost national priority, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated total commitment of his government to denying space to all militant groups to use Pakistan’s territory for any violent activity within or across the borders.

Chairing the first-ever meeting of the National Internal Security Committee (NISC), he said the National Action Plan is reflective of the will of the nation as it is a consensus document agreed upon by all political parties of the country.

The prime minister said the government is committed to removing all impediments to this plan and implementing it in letter and spirit.

He said that Pakistan has suffered immensely, both in terms of human lives as well as material losses, due to the menace of terrorism.

As a result of huge sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan, intelligence agencies and other law-enforcement departments, Pakistan has made significant progress towards combating terrorism and ensuring peace.

Prime Minister Khan recounted various legislative and administrative measures taken by the government in dealing with militancy, money laundering and terror-financing, and stressed upon the need for continued and sustained on-ground efforts towards taking this struggle to a conclusive end.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Asad Umar gave the meeting an update about FATF related matters and meetings held with its affiliate, the Asia Pacific Group.

Secretary Interior Azam Suleman apprised the meeting about the progress in NAP implementation and highlighted the efforts being made in dealing with the issues of cyber security, money laundering, madrassa reforms and other related issues.

The prime minister commended the efforts of the interior ministry towards ensuring coordination among the relevant agencies and departments for effective implementation of the NAP.

The meeting decided to constitute Expert Working Groups to ensure seamless coordination and implementation of every aspect of the National Action Plan.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt-Gen Asim Munir and the director general of the Intelligence Bureau.