ISLAMABAD : Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has urged the field commanders to maintain highest state of preparedness.

Addressing Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference at Naval Headquarters Thursday, he reaffirmed Navy’s preparedness and resolve to foil any misadventure with a befitting response. Appreciating commands on timely deployment of Navy assets in the prevalent standoff with India, he said Navy will continue to maintain a high-level of readiness. He also urged the commanders to remain prepared and maintain a constant vigil in their area of responsibility.

Admiral Abbasi lauded concerted efforts of all the field commanders for successful conduct of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19, wherein 46 countries participated with assets and observers which is a clear testimony of the confidence on Pakistan by regional and extra regional countries. The conference reviewed matters related to operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and Navy’s developmental plans.

It is to mention here that in the first week of March this year, Pakistan Navy had detected an Indian submarine in the night, trying to enter Pakistani waters and successfully thwarted the attempt.