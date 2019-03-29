Share:

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Friday has urged the need for international consensus to counter terror challenges.

Taking part in the debate on Preventing and Combating the Financing of Terrorism at the UN Security Council, Lodhi said shifts in financial systems in Pakistanhave remediated these challenges.

Pakistani envoy also cited the gaps including appropriate attention to the consequences of intervention and foreign occupation.

She said we know that conflict undermines development especially those of long-standing.