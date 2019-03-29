Share:

ISLAMABAD - A consortium of four world’s leading companies, which started drilling activities in ultra-deep waters at the offshore Indus G-Block called Kekra-I some 230-km off the Karachi coast about 75 days ago, is likely to submit its report during next three weeks.

“Steady drilling is in progress and there are ‘good symptoms’ about the success of the project. Currently, over 4,000 meters deep vertical drilling has been completed and now it is underway horizontally against the target of around 5,500 meters deep drill,” an official aware of the project’s development told APP on .

Experts believe that there are huge hydrocarbon deposits, sufficient for 25 to 30-year needs of the country. The energy scarced nation is anxiously waiting for a good news about their confirmation.

The official said the exploration activity was continuing around-the-clock by a highly skilled team of over 200 professionals with periodical tests of the specimen conducted after almost every 1,000-meter drill. “It gives a strong indication that good news is expected soon.” The well’s diameter was 18 to 24 inches and the companies had set the target depth of 5,500 feet, the official said, adding that the discovery was anticipated to yield gas flows which could be ‘as big as Sui field,’ with estimated reserves of three to eight trillion cubic feet (TCF), or 25-40 percent of the country’s total gas reserves.

The official said the country was in dire need of a big discovery as existing hydrocarbon reserves were depleting fast and its reliance on imported gas and oil was increasing with each passing day.

According to data of a recent study, he feared that the existing deposits would further deplete 60 percent by the year 2027 and underlined the need for stepping up exploration activities in potential areas on war-footing.