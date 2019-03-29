Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said its ties with India were still tense despite a thaw after clashes along the Line of Control.

Speaking at his weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said de-escalation was still awaited with India after the Pulwama incident that left more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers dead last month.

Tensions between Pakistan and India flared since February 14 in the aftermath of an attack. The Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. Later, India carried out an airstrike across the Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force hit back and downed two Indian jets. One pilot was also captured but was released after brief detention.

On March 5, Pakistan launched a crackdown against the JeM and other proscribed outfits, taking into ‘protective custody’ Masood Azhar’s brother Mufti Abdul Rauf, and son Hammad Azhar. Islamabad however, said the action was not taken under any pressure.

Faisal said, according to the preliminary investigation, there was no linkage of Pakistan with the Pulwama incident and the attacker could be local Kashmiri people who wanted freedom from India.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side had never reciprocated. He elaborated that a 10-member federal investigation team launched investigation into Pulwama incident soon after Pakistan received the Indian dossier.

“We have informed India that we are ready to cooperation if they have any actionable intelligence and evidence that would sustain threshold of Pakistani courts,” he added.

Faisal said Indian dossier did not claim any linkage of JeM chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident. The spokesperson criticised India for interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs. “The tweet of (Indian External Affairs Minister) Sushma Swaraj on two Ghotki Hindu girls is desperate electioneering ploys by the Indian leadership,” he remarked.

Faisal maintained it was the Indian government which allowed massacre of Muslims and gang rape of Muslim women in Gujarat.

He invited world attention towards the gross human rights situation in held Kashmir as well as forced conversion of Muslims in India to Hinduism. He said human rights should transcend politics.

The spokesperson urged the international community to pressurise India to halt its gross human rights violations in Kashmir and help resolve the lingering dispute.

To a question, Faisal said Pakistan had also taken up with the Indian government the issue of security of its prisoners in their prisons.

About recognition of Golan Heights by the United States, Faisal said withdrawal of the Israeli forces from all Arab lands including from Lebanon and Syrian Golan was vital for the peace and stability of the region and the whole world.