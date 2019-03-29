Share:

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday said Pakistan regrets India's decision to postpone the next scheduled Kartarpur Corridor meeting between the two sides at Wagah border on April 2.

"Pakistan regrets the Indian decision to postpone the upcoming Kartarpur meeting, jointly agreed by both sides on 14 March 2019. The meeting was to discuss & find consensus on outstanding issues," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

"Last minute postponement without seeking views from #Pakistan and especially after the productive technical meeting on 19 March is incomprehensible," he added.

Earlier today, Dr Faisal had announced that Indian journalists were welcome to apply for visas to cover the meeting. “Pakistan welcomes Indian media for the Kartarpur Corridor meeting at Wagah on 2 April 2019. They may apply to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi for visas,” he had tweeted.

During the first meeting between Pakistan and India on March 14, New Delhi had decided not to grant visas to Pakistani journalists to cover the event.

On March 19, Pakistan and India held a technical meeting at the designated zero point to discuss the plan for the Kartarpur corridor project.

During the meeting, the technical experts indicated areas related to the corridor. Both sides set up border fencing around the Kartarpur corridor.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone for the corridor.