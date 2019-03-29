Share:

ISLAMABAD : The meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held here yesterday.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, led their respective delegations.

During the meeting, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on prevailing regional and global security environments and their impact on the international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation agenda.

The two sides agreed on the need for preserving multilateralism in the field of international security and disarmament and shared the concern regarding the possible erosion of painstakingly negotiated international arrangements in several areas.

The discussions encompassed issues such as non-militarization of outer space, upholding bilateral and multilateral treaties, developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security as well as matters related to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The two sides underscored with satisfaction the close coordination, cooperation and consultations between Russia and Pakistan at various international fora. Both the sides agreed on the need to further capitalize on the positive trajectory of the overall bilateral relations by exploring avenues for mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability is a platform for structured dialogue between the two sides and has been meeting since 2003.