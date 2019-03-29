Share:

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Friday said Indian journalists may apply for visas to cover the Kartarpur meeting scheduled for April 2.

The FO spokesperson took to Twitter and said, “Pakistan welcomes Indian media for the Kartarpur Corridor meeting at Wagah on 2 April 2019. They may apply to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi for visas.”

During the first meeting between Pakistan and India, New Delhi had decided not to grant visas to Pakistani journalists to cover the Kartarpur meeting on March 14.

"Regrettable that India has not given visas to Pakistani journalists for the Kartarpur meeting tomorrow. Hope the #PakKartarpurSpirit and meeting will bring a change for the better for people of both countries," he said.

On March 19, Pakistan and India held a technical meeting at the designated zero point to discuss the plan for the Kartarpur corridor project.

During the meeting, the technical experts indicated areas related to the corridor. Both sides set up border fencing around the Kartarpur corridor.

Earlier, the two sides held "positive talks in a conducive environment" on the draft agreement of Kartarpur corridor connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal district with Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur.

Pakistan will build the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone for the corridor. Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Indian Minister for Housing Hardeep S Puri had attended the groundbreaking ceremony.