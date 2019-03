Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to enroll another 10,000 orphans in various Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSHs) to be operationalised in next few years, said an official of PBM.

He said more Pakistan Sweet Homes would be established in various areas of the country. The Sweet Homes having the capacity of 4,000 children were currently providing basic amenities including boarding, education, food, clothing, nutritious balanced diet and medical care facilities.