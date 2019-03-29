Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for increasing coordination between the ruling allies – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid – for the effective implementation of government’s development agenda.

Talking to Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who called on him here on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the role of Punjab Assembly in significant legislation in short span of time.

According to official sources, matters relating to development projects in Punjab and legislation done by the Punjab Assembly were discussed during the meeting.