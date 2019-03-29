Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking of Balochistan Health Complex in Quetta.

The premier arrived at Quetta Cantt earlier today along with Balochistan governor, chief minister and key federal ministers. He was received by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Army Aviation Base, military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

PM Imran Khan along with Governor & CM Bln & key Federal ministers arrived at Quetta Cantt. COAS received PM at Army Aviation Base. PM will do earth breaking of Bln Health Complex & Quetta-Zhob Road N-50 as part of western alignment CPEC. PM will later today also visit Gwadar. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 29, 2019

PM Imran will also perform groundbreaking of Quetta-Zhob Road N-50 as part of western alignment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the DG ISPR wrote.

He will also inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport later today.

After completion, the Gwadar International Airport will be Pakistan’s second largest. It will be capable of handling ATR 72, Airbus A-300 and Boeing B-747 aircraft on domestic as well as international routes.