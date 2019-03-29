Share:

ISLAMABAD - Industrial-Area police have arrested eight outlaws and recovered seven bikes, a car and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Thursday.

He further said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had given special directions to SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam, who devised a strategy to curb crimes in the area. The SP formulated a special team under supervision of DSP Fida Hussain Satti, which also included SHO Industrial-Area Police Station Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal ASIs Adeel Shaukat, Jafar Ali and constables Shakeel Ahmed, Abid Hussain and Hassan Sardar.

The team so far arrested eight outlaws involved in various criminal acts and seven bikes have been recovered from a person identified as Usman son of Nawab Khan, resident of District Narowal. While two fraudsters identified as Waqas Rafique and Simen were also nabbed, who were allegedly involved in getting money from the simpletons after cheating them.

A female Nazia Bibi was held for stealing mobile phones from women’s purses and four cell phones were recovered from her. Police also nabbed Sajjad and recovered snatched mobile phone from him. Three illegal weapon carriers identified as Ehtesham, Zulqarnain and Asim Kabeer were held and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from them.

While reviewing performance, SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam said that Industrial Area Zone police have achieved success in curbing criminal activities during the recent past and crime rate has decreased significantly after prompt action against those involved in street crimes and other crimes of heinous nature.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of Industrial-Area police and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against criminals in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. He also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to remain vigilant and ensure arrest of criminals at large.