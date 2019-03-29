Share:

LAHORE - A police constable who badly tortured a teenage boy in Gujranwala was arrested and sent behind the bar, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi, following media reports, took notice of the torture incident and sought a detailed report from Gujranwala Regional Police Officer. The police chief also directed his department to initiate an inquiry into the incident and take strict action against the policeman.

During initial investigation, Constable Nadeem was found guilty. On the directions of Gujranwala RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi the police arrested the suspect. The Civil Lines police also registered a criminal case against the police official. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, A 20-year-old man was shot dead by his friends as they clashed during a wedding party in Manawan, police said on Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Saad Saleem, a resident of Shalimar. According to his family, Saad went to attend a wedding party in Gunjian Village where he was shot dead by his friends. Police sources said the gunmen were under the influence of liquor. The police launched investigation with no arrest made yet.

Boy dies after falling

from high-rise

A 12-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances in Askari-10 housing scheme on early Thursday. The deceased was identified as Muzammil, a resident of Muzaffargarh. Police sources said the boy accidentally fell on the road from the top of a multi-storey building and died on the spot. The police were investigating the incident.