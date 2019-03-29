Share:

LAHORE (PR) Hundreds of electricity workers held a mass rally against rising inflation at Nisbat Road, Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA.

They urged the federal and provincial governments to check the price hike of essential commodities of daily use of common citizens and freeze those prices to ease the plight of the masses and the wage earners. They also demanded to allocate adequate resources to WAPDA for building water dams and hydel power stations and demanded to PEPCO management to bring the contract electricity employees working for years on regular basis at the earliest in accordance with the settlement reached by the union with electricity management. The workers were carrying national flag and the banners in support of their demands.

At this occasion, Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, commended the role of electricity workers. He urged to the electricity management to get filled up vacant posts lying vacant for years and provide adequate safety equipments to the line staff.