ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s commitment to provide a conducive and business friendly environment to the investors. Talking to a delegation of Capital Group, an American financial services company, here on Thursday, he said Pakistan having a population of over 200 million, with youth in majority, and the unique geo-strategic location, offers a number of opportunities to the business community. He said that the government besides focusing on improving ease of doing business is striving for a mindset change so that the business community is facilitated to undertake lucrative business ventures. Head of the delegation, Michael Thawley, said that the improved security situation, policies and the seriousness of the current government towards economic revival have encouraged the company to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Capital Group is ranked amongst the world’s oldest and largest investment management organizations, with 1.89 trillion dollars in assets under management.