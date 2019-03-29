Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday as it lost 412 points or 1.07 percent to close at 38,552.95 points.

A total of 54,321,200 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.67 billion.

Out of 312 companies, share prices of 220 companies recorded decrease while that of 77 companies registered increase whereas 15 companies remained stable.

UNITYR1 was the volume leader with 43,177,000 shares and its per share price decreased by Rs 0.50 to close at Rs 2.87 per share.

BOP remained the runner up with 7,141,500 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 0.24 per share to close at Rs 13.12 followed by STPL, trading volume of which was recorded at 4,397,000 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.03 and closed at Rs 18.48.