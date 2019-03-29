Share:

Acting Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that the party which came to power on the slogan of change has been fully exposed and it is making a mockery of all its promises.

Speaking at the oath taking ceremony of 46 new Arkan members of the JI at Gujrat, he said that having taken the protégé of the past civil and military rulers on his side, Prime Minister Imran Khan was claiming to change the destiny of the country and the nation.

He said that as against PTI’s election promises, there had been a rapid increase in poverty, price hike and unemployment during the last eight months of the PTI rule. As result , the PTI was losing its popularity.

The JI acting chief said the PTI leaders had failed to recover anything from the plunderers, but were adding to the miseries of the masses due to price spiral. Those talking of the Madina state were promoting obscenity and vulgarity in the society.

On the economic front, he said, the party that had been talking of austerity and self sufficiency had obtained record amount of loans. He said the parliament was a non-entity and all important decisions were being taken outside the parliament.

Liaqat Baloch pointed out that when the PTI took over, all political parties were against it but the JI had welcomed it and promised full cooperation in the good works of the government because the JI wanted the government to fulfill its promise of providing relief to the people. But, unfortunately, the PTI had miserably failed in this.