115 land record centres to be set up in Punjab

LAHORE : The Punjab government is setting up some 115 land record centres across the province to ensure prompt service to the people, Minister for Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar says.

While talking to various delegations, the minister said that surprise raids were being conducted to check the performance of the revenue department.

He directed the senior revenue officers to pay special attention on improving services and achieving recovery targets of the government dues.

He asked the revenue officers to ensure placement of complaint boxes at all land record centres and take strict action in the light of complaints made by people.

PHC seals 50 quackery outlets

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 50 businesses of quacks during the last four days.

The PHC enforcement teams had checked 348 treatment centres in seven cities. The maximum number of 71 centres were visited in Chunian where eight quackery outlets were sealed. On the other hand, 12 centres in Jhnag, Narowal eight, Jaranwala seven, Faisalabad six, Shorkot five and four in Gujrat were closed down. In all these cities, on average around 46 centres each were visited by the teams, which were accompanied by the police officials. Also, 104 quacks had either chosen to quit or convert quackery centres into other businesses.

Pakistan Day celebrated

LAHORE : Premier American School, Harbanspura held a function to commemorate Pakistan Resolution Day on Thursday.

The students of grade 8 staged a play. Theme of the play was about heroic struggle of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve a separate homeland (Pakistan) for the dwellers of Indo-Pak sub-continent where they could live like a nation irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.

Taha played the main role of Quaid-i-Azam. Other students who also performed including Muhib, Asim, Jalal, Kalvin, Shazil, Husain and Muneeb.

Later, shields were distributed among the participants.