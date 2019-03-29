Share:

LAHORE - Oxford University has announced that renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be awarded an honorary degree. The university will confer honorary degrees during a ceremony called ‘Encaenia’ on Rahat.

“Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than fifty albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world, and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online,” a statement by university reads.

It further stated, “He has sung more than fifty title tracks of television serials and over one hundred film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood.”

Fostered musically by his uncle, Legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, from the tender age of 7, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a modern torch-bearer of the genre of Qawwali. Having established the delicate balance of rich musical heritage and contemporary popular music, Rahat has honed and developed a distinctive sound for himself.

Having proved his inborn talent time and again in Hollywood, Bollywood and his sold out shows across the world, he has so far contributed to countless projects and recorded hundreds of tracks in a multitude of genres. The award will be presented to him at the Oxford University in a ceremony scheduled on 26th June.