PR ISLAMABAD - Roots Millennium Education, Islamabad hosted a Destination Germany Seminar on Scholarships at the Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad last day says a press release.

Ms. Inge Iqbal, Director DAAD Information Centre Islamabad accompanied by Program Manager Yasmeen Paracha and Fatima Liaqat Program Assistant graced the seminar. The Millennium Education students clad in traditional German Cultural attire welcomed the Director DAAD Ms. Inge Iqbal with a flower bouquet. Dozens of flag-bearing pupils lined up the pathway, where guests from DAAD were welcomed by singing a melodious German song.

Ms. Mona Kanwal Manager German Language Department at Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan formally greeted the worthy Director DAAD Ms. Inge Iqbal by sharing her extensive German language teaching experience with the students and faculty. She also introduced Academic Exchange Service DAAD being a registered association to promote International Academic Exchangeand central gateway for students interested in going to Germany.

The Principal Millennium Campus I-9/3 welcomed the distinguished guest with her speech on Millennium College accolades and international achievements of students. Manager Foreign Languages Ms. Mona Kanwal spoke about the initiative of Schools Partner for the future and the national program vision of The Millennium Education as an International opportunity for Students. The program started off with recitation from the holy Quran followed by National Anthem of both the nations sung by the students with fervor. A group of students from Kingston Campus clad in German attire enthralled the audience with their German cultural performance. Abdul Muiz German Language student expressed his heartfelt views about his stupendous achievement of attaining scholarship in Germany for three weeks.

Ms. Inge Iqbal Director DAAD delivered an interactive presentation to the International Baccalaureate IB Diploma Program, IB Middle Year Program and A Level students. During the session, Ms. Inge Iqbal Director DAAD enlightened the forthcoming university students on University application processing, free of cost and discounted tuition fee universities, subject selection, university requirement, criteria and the scholarship opportunities available at the German universities. She also shared useful links with the students leading to Masters, PHD and Post Doctorate programs.

The students fully participated with question and answer session at the end and benefitted from the session which remained quite interactive overall. She further highlighted Germany as Land of ideas and one of the most popular destination for Pakistani students where German Universities are embedded in the inspiring landscape of the German High Tech industry. In the end she wished the Millennium Students to discover the opportunity, perspectives and cultural diversity of the other side.