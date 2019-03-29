Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a case regarding the powers of Judicial Commission.

A three-member Bench of the top court headed by Justice Mushir Alam reserved the judgment after hearing the petitioner’s counsel.

The petitioner’s counsel Hamid Khan pleaded before the court that the procedure of judges appointment was different in the world. He said that he would argue on the models of India, US and Mongolia in this case.

Justice Umer Atta Bandial remarked that judges appointment matter was not related to the petition under hearing.

Hamid Khan said that the purpose to discuss this matter was just to assist the apex court. There was a role of Parliament, President and Supreme Court in judges appointment procedure, he said.

Justice Alam said that in Pakistan, too, the role of Parliament and Bar had been included in judges appointment process.