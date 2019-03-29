Share:

Islamabad - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has included six senators in Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir in consultation with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Speaker included the names of the Senators in Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir in pursuance of Amendment made by National Assembly on March 6, 2019 in the motion adopted on February 21, 2019, under rule 244 (B) of the rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 and motion adopted by the Senate on 8thMarch, 2019. The names of Senators included in the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir are Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Aurangzeb Khan, Mohsin Aziz and Muhammad Ali Khan Saif The functions of the committee will be to monitor human rights violations and atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and raise these issues as they arise in all necessary forms. It will increase awareness within as well as outside the country about the Kashmir issues.

It will also mobilise world opinion in support of the cause of right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the principal stand of Pakistan. The committee will Solicit and provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for their right of self–determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. It will make efforts to monitor and improve the Performance of the organisations working on Kashmir and to provide guidance whenever required.

Meanwhile, the religio-political parties in National Assembly want Speaker Assad Qaider to include their resolution against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda’s remarks in the agenda of the upcoming assembly session. The speaker, in the previous assembly session, had not allowed the members of religious parties to move the resolution. They were asked to properly submit the resolution in the National Assembly secretariat so that it could be examined. The religio-political party members had submitted resolution in national assembly secretariat and now want it to be moved in the upcoming session of nation assembly.

The members of JUI-F had already asked the speaker to cancel membership of Faisal Vawda on his alleged controversial remarks. They were willing to adopt a resolution condemning the minister’s remarks but the treasury members wanted to resolve it without passing the resolution in the house. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had also summoned Vawda to appear before the House and present explanation of his comments, he made in a TV programme. The minister, the sources said, may come in the upcoming session to give explanation on his remarks.

In the last session of national assembly, the proceedings of the house remained suspended for two hours as the government members engaged in discussion with opposition members to resolve the matter. The discussion, however, remained inconclusive.