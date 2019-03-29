Share:

RAWALPINDI - Kristina Radej, Slovenian ambassador, has said that Slovenia, being a member of the European Union, has a developed economy, offering great potential for expansion of economic and trade ties between the two countries.

During her visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), she said that sector specific trade delegate must visit each other countries and urged to improve ties in the areas of water waste management and water turbines. She said Slovenia and Pakistan have always nurtured good relations and desired to improve people to people contacts. She added that Slovenia provides entrance to central Europe and urged Pakistani businessmen to avail lucrative incentives of their government. She lauded RCCI’s efforts in promoting trade and investment activities in the region through exhibitions and business opportunity conferences.

Earlier, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem, in his welcome address, said Pakistan`s economy was an emerging economy and it offered a vast scope of joint ventures in the fields of pharmaceutical, gems and jewelry, marble and auto mobile sector.