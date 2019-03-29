Share:

LAHORE (PR) The three-day 8th Edition of Solar Pakistan and 2nd Edition of Electricity Pakistan were started on Thursday under one platform of International Exhibition for Renewable Energy. The solar industry mega show, which was organized by the FAKT Exhibitions, will last till Saturday, March 30. Punjab Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the historic, mega solar show along with LCCI President Almas Haider and FAKT Exhibitions CEO Saleem Khan Tanoli.

On this occasion, the minister observed that Pakistan has the potential to generate 2.9 million megawatts of clean energy annually from solar, 340,000 megawatts from wind and 100,000 megawatt from hydropower. Stressing the need for renewable energy, the minister said that the country has tremendous potential to generate power through wind, hydro and solar. He observed that the renewable energy would bring manifold benefits to the national economy as it would reduce cost of doing business, promote industrialization, encourage investment, create plenty of new jobs and enhancing exports.