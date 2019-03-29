Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Sting has reimagined his greatest hits for the new album ‘My Songs’. The former Police frontman has ‘’reconstructed’’ and ‘’refitted’’ songs from his extensive back catalogue, including fan favourites ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Demolition Man’ and ‘Shape of My Heart’ plus a live version of ‘Roxanne’, for the 15-track CD, which will also feature new linear notes containing the personal tales behind each track. The ‘Fields of Gold’ hitmaker said: ‘’’My Songs’ is my life in songs. Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them reframed, but all of them with a contemporary focus.’’ Sting’s new record follows his hugely popular joint LP with Jamaican superstar Shaggy, ‘44/876’, which won Best Reggae Album at the 2019 Grammys.