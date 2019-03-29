Share:

It is a fact that water is the fundamental need of every individual. The world is confronting the challenges of water scarcity. Similarly, Pakistan is on the same page it is facing ailments owing to lack of water. Recently, an appreciable action has being done by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) that it has decided to charge a tax of Rs.2 on every litre of water by the mineral water companies. Millions of rupees are expected per day. The main purpose of this action is to provide clean water to citizens, as many cities of Pakistan don’t have access to clean drinking water. Through this action, the government can become capable of supplying clean drinking water to all.

IQRA LAL BAKHSH,

Turbat, March 10.