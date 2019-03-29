Share:

Teachers across Sindh announced on Friday they will be boycotting classes after being treated with batons and tear gas at Karachi’s Press Club.

A day earlier, a group of protesting teachers were met with batons and tear gas near the city's press club when they were moving as a rally towards the Chief Minister House nearby, demanding basic employee rights, including promotion and group insurance.

President of the Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) Ashraf Khaskheli said, no classes will be held in any government schools today (Friday).

The decision to boycott comes at a crucial time when the Board of Secondary Education (Matric) and Intermediate exams are scheduled to start April 1.

The boycott is likely to put the exams at risk.