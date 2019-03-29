Share:

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Theresa May reiterated on Friday that she was prepared to leave the job earlier than expected in order to secure the right Brexit outcome.

The UK House of Commons is set to vote on the withdrawal agreement. If the deal passes, the United Kingdom will be able to leave the European Union on May 22, as per the European Council's request.

"I have said I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended to secure the right outcome for our country," May told the parliament.