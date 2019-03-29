Share:

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi will meet in Washington early next month for talks likely to focus on military cooperation and counterterrorism, the White House announced in a press release on Friday.

"President Trump and President Al Sisi will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and building on our robust military, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation," the release said.

The April 9 meeting will also include talks on economic cooperation and regional issues, the release said.