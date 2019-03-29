Share:

DERA MURAD JAMALI : Two persons were killed in firing over old enmity between two factions of Umrani tribe in tehsil Tumbu area of Naseerabad on Friday and managed to escape.

Police said the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Khankot police station of Tehsil Tumbu in which two persons Sajid Ali and Irshad Ali Umrani were seriously injured.

The incident happened as a result of firing between two factions of Umrani tribe.

On getting information, the Khankot police reached the spot.

The injured were shifted to hospital of Dera Murad Jamali and rushed to the Larkana hospital in serious condition, where they succumbed to injuries.

Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after conducting legal process. Police was making efforts to arrest the accused.