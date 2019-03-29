Share:

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with French embassy and in partnership with ICT Police held two weeks training of trainers program on fundamental rights at Islamabad Police Training School.

The two-week session was attended by AIG (establishment) Kamran Adil, SP (PTS/ARU) Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah, SP (CTF) Abdur Razzaq and DSP (PTS) Tahir Khan.

This program as best practices was delivered by Police Delegate ICRC Laurent Maumy, SSP French Gender TERIF Patrick Casting, Deputy Police attaché Jean-Christophe Hilaire and National Program Manager Asghar Marwat.

The primary goal of this program was to train the junior police officer and enhance their capacity as well. In this program total 34 participants from all over Pakistan police participated.

As envisioned by the IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Headquarter) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki and AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil have taken many initiatives in the field of training and capacity building of Islamabad police.

It ranges from capacity building from collection of evidence, Missal writing, conflict resolution, community policing as well as investigation of high profile cases.