So far, no official US map of the region published online has been altered in accordance to US President Donald Trump’s recent proclamation.

The US State Department says the administration is preparing to redraw all government maps of Israel and the surrounding region to include the Golan Heights as a part of Israel, a department spokesperson told VOA Persian on Thursday.

The new maps will be "consistent" with the recent change in US policy, which recognizes the occupied Syrian territory of the Golan Heights as a part of the state of Israel, the spokesperson said.

This was confirmed by Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, who also said the State Department would "redraw" the maps and publish them "as soon as they are ready," the Times of Israel reports.

At the time of publication, the US State Department world map, which is said to be updated on a "daily basis," still shows the Golan Heights as part of Syria. The CIA Factbook map of Israel, published on the Library of Congress website, is also yet to be updated.

Israel captured the Golan Heights during the 1967 Six-Day War, officially annexing the area in 1981. The US did not officially recognize the annexation at the time but turned a blind eye to the move. On Monday, Trump signed a presidential proclamation unilaterally recognizing the contested territory as a part of Israel, sparking condemnation from the UN, and from the Security Council in particular.

At a Security Council session Wednesday, most speakers denounced the move, pointing towards a UN resolution that called the Israeli annexation of the region "null and void and without international legal effect."