Providing basic needs; health, shelter, and food to its citizens is the top most priority of every government. Whenever, a nation fails to provide these necessities, the number of dependent people (beggars) increases. We have been watching children and women begging. Do we think that what makes them to do such things (begging) instead of enjoying their life and being thankful for?

The main issue is the inequality among people. Inequality is not a bad thing, but the inequality of opportunities, providing basic needs, and of skills is a big problem which weakens the people’s trust in their country. Illiteracy among children is also a sound reason for begging. Because when children are not guided and educated properly, they start engaging themselves in such acts which deviates them from their path of success. Other than this, the environment of forced work contributing in making children beggars. Because when parents don’t have much resources to meet the needs of their children, they insist their children to leave study and earn money by any method. And what method they choose? begging! Because they don’t have much knowledge regarding this devastating act.

What things make women a beggar, is lack of counseling, education and equality. when a husband is unable to fulfill the needs of children, a mother seeks different ways to provide food to children and what she chooses? Begging! Discrimination of women in society on the basis of religion or norms resists women in catching opportunities and as a result they start begging.

This issue can be dealt with by providing equal opportunities to all; children and women, by improving country’s policies that neither any child is forced to work and be treated as minority nor a woman. Just increasing income of people is not the solution to this problem. Although, the income per capita of a Pakistani worker is higher than that of Bangladesh, but there are more beggars in Pakistan as compared to Bangladesh just because of inequality, illiteracy, and less number of institutions for welfare and counseling of both children and women.