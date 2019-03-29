Share:

April just got way more exciting knowing that 7up FOODIES FESTIVAL IS BACK!! Granted they postponed the event due to security reasons but they’ve somehow managed to make it BIGGER, BETTER and even SAFER!! The coolest festival aka 7UP Foodies Festival will now be happening on 5th, 6th and 7th April at Etihad Town so make sure you’ve marked these dates on your calendar because you definitely don’t want to miss out. Here’s why…

For starters, the space that they’ve allotted for the 7up FOODIES FESTIVAL is 350 kanals of awesomeness. Also, they’ve very smartly utilised the space and haven’t included any lakes which means it’s way more child friendly and there’ll be a lot more food stalls. We’re hearing about 120+ eateries and some of these are exclusively there for the festival. Meaning you can only try them out at the festival. You have three whole days to explore all these super cool food stalls with an insane variety. Wait, don’t jump off your seats yet, there’s more!!

Remember the insane music line-up they already had?!! Well that also just went up a notch or two more!! NOW they’re featuring the likes of: Atif Aslam, Sajjad Ali, Josh, Jal, Falak, Meekal Hassan, Kashmir, Xarb, Bayaan and many more! (We know, we’re also counting down the days to the festival!)

Another great news however is that it’s child and family friendly. It’s a family festival so you can be as comfortable as you want. There will also be activities for children and families so if you choose to hang out with your friends, feel free because the children can all play together. Take the children, their friends and your entire family along with you! They’ll even enjoy the one-of-a-kind fireworks that are said to happen. Tons of 7up, food, great music, friends, family…what more could anyone ever want?!!