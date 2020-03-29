Share:

SUKKUR - Over eleven pilgrims, who were isolated at the Quarantine centre in Sukkur earlier this month as a precautionary measure to contain the Coronavirus spread, have now been sent back to their homes. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel told the media on Saturday that those sent back to their homes on Saturday hailed from Karachi and Tando Adam.

The tests of those who were sent back home have come out normal, the DC said. The total number of pilgrims, who arrived at the centre after visiting Iran, sent back from the facility now stands at 651.

However, Sukkur remained under lockdown for a sixth straight day to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the district. General stores, vegetable and fruit shops, and pharmacies remained open to cater for essential needs of citizens.

Law enforcement agencies have established checkpoints at various points in the city to enforce the lockdown. Pillion riding has been banned as well, and people are being advised to stay indoors.

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has said that on the instructions of IG Sindh, all shops in the city were closed by 5:00pm on Saturday.