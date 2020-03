Share:

TIMERGARA - Two young sisters died in Dapoor village in te­hsil Lal Qila Maidan in Lower Dir district when the roof of their house caved in yesterday.

According to local po­lice, the roof of one Zal­mi Khan, a resident of Dapoor village in Maidan, caved in when a heavy rock fell on it, killing his two young daughters.

According to police sources the roof of the house collapsed when a heavy rock fell on it due to landsliding from the nearby hills after heavy rainfall in the area.