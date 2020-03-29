Share:

PESHAWAR - As many as 231 schools have been converted into quarantine centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following increase in cas­es of Coronavirus in the province.

These centres were es­tablished in 133 boys and 98 girls schools, ac­cording to a report.

As many as 25 girls schools in Swabi dis­trict, 31 boys schools in Dir Lower and 15 girls schools in Mohmand tribal district have been converted into quaran­tine centres.

In Charsadda, maxi­mum number of schools have been converted into quarantine centres.

The KP government has closed all schools till May 31 as precautionary measures following rise in Corona virus cases in the province.

So far three deaths have been reported from Coronavirus in the province.