Share:

In the wake of alarming situation emerged after coronavirus outspread across the country, the Balochistan government has decided to open container hospitals and relief and emergency centres to limit the spread of the COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took the said decision keeping in view the prevailing situation.

According to details, these container hospitals will be equipped with all medical facilities such operation theatres, isolation wards and even residences for doctors and paramedical staff.

They will also have a separate room for pre-burial procedures for deceased patients. These containers will be sent to remote areas of the province in the wake of the pandemic, authorities said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that initially 1,500 container hospitals will be prepared. Paramedics and doctors will also be hired for them.