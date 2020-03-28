Share:

ISLAMABAD-They are true music icons. And when Britney Spears wished her fellow diva Mariah Carey a happy birthday with a gushing message, she got an equally flattering reply. The 38 year old Toxic singer serenaded Mariah, who turned 50, with an Instagram post and a throwback photo of the two. Britney shared a photo of herself with Mariah, who stunned in a low-cut black dress. The two singers met up at a 2017 party thrown by disgraced talent agent Cade Hudson, who was also in the picture. He was accused later that year of requesting sex in exchange for lucrative projects. Her birthday wish clearly delighted Mariah, who responded: ‘Love you Britney!!!! And I’ll be listening to Stronger as a morale booster! Thank you for this beautiful message.’