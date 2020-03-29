Share:

Balochistan government on Sunday has announced to reduce the sentences of prisoners by four months in a wake of preventing coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, prisoners jailed for terrorism and heinous crimes will not get benefit from this move.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah had issued a nine-page written order asking for the release of some prisoners.

In the order, IHC has barred police from making any unnecessary arrests and has asked for the release of those prisoners who do not pose a threat to society. This directive is only applicable to prisoners convicted in cases in IHC.