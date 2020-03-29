Share:

LAHORE - As many as 60 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 557. So far five patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the province-three in Lahore and one each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Five patients have also recovered from the COVID-19. As per corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 282 corona patients were pilgrims. These were under treatment at quarantine facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan (207) and Multan (75). As many as 119 patients were under treatment in Lahore, 51 in Gujrat, 21 each in Jhelum and Raiwind, 19 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Gujranwala, nine in Faisalabad, five in DG Khan, four in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Multan, two each in Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Vehari and Sargodha and one each in Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Attock, Khushab and Bahawalnagar. As per the spokesperson, all patients were getting treatment at isolation wards. He said that serious patients were immediately shifted to High Dependency Units.