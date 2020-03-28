Share:

ISLAMABAD-She dotes on her dogs Batman and Ella. And while hunkering down in social isolation Demi Lovato treated her brace of pooches to new haircuts. The 27 year old singer and actress fired up her Instagram stories to lovingly show off ‘The quarantine cut’ she got her pets. After revealing Batman’s new look she alighted on the other dog and dished: ‘Ella got it too!!’ with three crying laughing emoji. Demi adopted Batman in 2015 and two years later she brought home Ella, who was named after the Disney princess Cinderella. Her latest posts come as she collaborated with the meal delivery app Door Dash in the #DoYourPartChallenge to mitigate the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.