rawalpindi - A doctor working in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has been quarantined at home after he was tested positive for Covid-19, informed official sources on Saturday.

The infected doctor has been identified as Abdullah Bin Khurram, a Postgraduate Trainee (PGT) posted in Medicine Department, they said.

The hospital administration have also quarantined 15 more people including doctors, nurses, ward boys and sanitary workers who came into contact with the doctor at a government-run hospital after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Reportedly, parents of Dr Abdullah have also tested positive for Coronavirus and have been quarantined by health authorities.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Rawalpindi President Rana Abbas, while taking to media men, also confirmed that a doctor got infected with Covid-19 in DHQ after which he was sent into isolation at home.

He alleged that the hospital management is not providing the doctors and paramedics with Personal Protection Equipment due to which the virus is infecting them.

He added the YDA is purchasing Personal Protection Equipment by collecting donations from public. He said the shortage of masks and gloves have also hit the hospital.

However, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital DrFarzana, when contacted for her comments, said a doctor tested positive for Covid-19 and other staff were quarantined by the management. She denied shortage of Personal Protection Equipment, mask and gloves in the hospital.

“We are proving PPEs to doctors and nurses,” she said. She added it was true that hospital was facing shortage of masks and gloves but the issue has been resolved by the management by tailoring masks in the hospital.

“Now we are providing masks to all the staffers and doctors free of cost,” she said.

On the other hand, Dr Abdullah Bin Khurram has escaped from quarantine set up at his home by the authorities. A police team has also been formed by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounis tasking it to catch the fleeing doctor. Till the filing of this report, the police were after the doctor.