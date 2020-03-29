Share:

rawalpindi - On special directives of Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, authorities concerned on Saturday distributed ration and other necessary edibles items among patients in the quarantine centers of his constituency.

According to a statement, Chohan said the government was making all out efforts by utilising all available resources to help the deprived masses in this difficult situation.

Chohan said that with the help of paramedic staff and Army, the government would be able to control the Coronavirus soon.

He urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures as it was mandatory for them to stay at home, which was the only solution to protect themselves from the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, fumigation spray has also been started in all union councils of Rawalpindi to contain the spread of Coronavirus.