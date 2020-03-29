Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood says global fight against coronavirus pandemic requires multi-national approach and coordination.

In a series of tweets, he said that he contacted his counterparts of China, Iran, Turkey, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka to share perspective of help and to exchange best practices.

The Minister said a Crisis Management Unit is working around the clock at the Foreign Office to look after all Pakistanis stranded abroad.

He said Pakistan and China are collaborating closely for assistance to counter COVID-19.