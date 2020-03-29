Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, on Saturday, has said that his department is ensuring availability of flour to people despite lockdown announced by the government as a safety measure to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

According to the official sources, the minister said that as many as 25 sale points had been established in various areas of the provincial capital to ensure supply of flour. He said that trucks loaded with flour bags were present at those points. He said that facility of sale points had been provided at central points of the populated areas of the city.

The minister said, “Trucks are present at the areas of Begum Kot, Shahdara, Karim Park, Gulshan Ravi, Sabazazar, Johar Town, China Scheme, Thokar Niaz Baig, Model Bazaar Harbanspura, Nishter Colony, Shadman, Islampura besides other central points of the city.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Fayazal Hassan Chohan said that the Punjab government was providing every possible facility to the masses during the Corona Virus crisis.

In a message issued on Saturday, he said that strict arrangements of food supply chain had been ensured in the province on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“The Buzdar government has made arrangements for isolation of more than 25 thousand patients,” he said.

The minister asked the people to pray that the number of Coronavirus cases might not exceed the estimated number for which the arrangements had been made.

He said that pensions and salaries of the Punjab government employees had been deposited to their accounts two days earlier.

Chohan said that a sufficient number of Corona testing kits were made available in the hospitals of the province. He urged the people to remain at home to avoid the Corona Virus as social distancing could protect them from this pandemic.

According to another handout, Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine, along with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF), on Saturday distributed relief goods among 100 minority families. The handout maintained that all standard operating procedures (SOPs), recommended by the Punjab government, regarding coronavirus care, were ensured as precautionary measures during the distribution ceremony. People were called for items delivery at different times to avoid a large gathering, distance of 3 to 4 feet was also ensured while each person was made to wear mask and gloves after using hand sanitisers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the provincial government would launch Chief Minister’s Mujahid Volunteer Force that will deliver medicines to hospitals and care for coronavirus patients.

She stated this while chairing a high level meeting of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education department in Lahore on Saturday. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that a helpline was also being set up for the Volunteer Force.

The provincial government under the supervision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was utilizing all available resources to control coronavirus and provision of between possible treatment facilities to the affectees.