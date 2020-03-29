KARACHI - Member Sindh Assembly and PTI Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday reached NIBD hospital to donate blood to thalassemia patients facing shortage of blood donations due to the province-wide lockdown.
He donated blood and also appealed masses to donate blood to help patients suffering from thalassemia, according to a press release.
Haleem Adil Sheikh said a bottle of your blood could save someone’s life, as people had stopped coming to hospitals due to fear.
“I also ask the PTI Tigers to donate blood for Thalassemia patients,” he said.
Sheikh said, “Today, I have come out of the house to donate blood on appeal of a mother.”