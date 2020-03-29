Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday submitted a request to the court seeking precautionary bail in assets beyond means case. According to details, leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif citing media sources asked for a precautionary bail amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The request read that Hamza Shahbaz feared catching the deadly virus and was applying for a bail to remain safe during the pandemic. The bail request demanded for the release of the politician in the assets beyond means case. An accountability court yesterday directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to file assets beyond known sources of income against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. Amid coronavirus fear, the PML-N stalwart was not produced before the court for the hearing of the case. The court while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz for 14 days, ordered NAB prosecutor to file reference against him [Hamza] soon.