ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have launched an awareness drive to sensitise the capital’s dwellers about the precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

The police had formed special teams under the supervision of senior officers which had been visiting different sectors to educate the public against the COVID-19, said a press release issued by the capital police.

“Apart from awareness, our teams are also distributing masks, hand sanitizers and gloves among citizens to prevent spread of the coronavirus,” it added. According to the ICT police, the awareness campaign was started on the instructions of Inspector General Islamabad AamirZulfiqar Khan. It was meant to aware people about preventive measures required to curb the deadly virus spread.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rural Malik NaeemIqbal and SP City Sarfraz Ahmed Virk briefed the people about the safety measures at medical stores, general stores and checkposts of their respective zones. They also supervised the sanitising of police offices and stations in their areas.

Similarly, SP KohsarAqeelaNaqvi, Additional Superintendent Police (ASP) Rana Abdul Wahab, ASP HamzaAmaanUllah and ASP RanaHussainsensitised the people against the Coronavirus and distributed protective equipment like masks.

Lauding the efforts of police officials, Deputy Inspector General Waqarud Din Sayed said.