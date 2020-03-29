Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished a speedy recovery, good health and long life of Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and British Premier Boris Johnson, who have tested positive for the coronavirus during the previous week.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister posted “I wish HRH Prince Charles and PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery, good health and long life.”

The prime minister also observed that the deadly virus COVID19 had hit people disregarding borders.

“We need an internationally coordinated response to counter it,” he further stressed.

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, 71, went into self-isolation after developing mild symptoms and remained in good health, according to a spokesman of the Clarence House.

While UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson had announced his diagnosis in a video posted on social media and announced to continue to lead the UK government’s efforts from self-isolation in an apartment in the Downing Street.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held a telephonic conversation with British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominc Raab and exchanged views on the global outbreak of coronavirus and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly tackle the pandemic.

Expressing condolences over the loss of life in the United Kingdom by the coronavirus, the foreign minister conveyed his good wishes for early recovery of Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had also been tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. Ends